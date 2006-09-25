Shanlin Pan Named Irving S. Sigal Fellow

Shanlin Pan, who will join Allen J. Bard's group in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas, Austin, was awarded the 2006-08 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship by ACS. Pan is completing his doctoral studies this fall, working with Lewis J. Rothberg in the department of chemistry at the University of Rochester.
Pan's research under the fellowship will focus on the enhancement of imaging resolution and detection sensitivity of the scanning electrochemical microscope (SECM) using time-dependent techniques and SECM tips modified with molecular wires. He then will apply the improved SECM techniques to study single-metalloprotein electrochemistry and cross-linking with nucleic acids of metalloproteins.
The fellowship stipend is currently $50,000 a year for two years. It is named for Irving S. Sigal, a chemist who applied site-directed mutagenesis to study the structure and function of enzymes and proteins.
