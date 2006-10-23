A Roof Shimmers

The "water roof" of Barcelona's new Forum Building, designed by Swiss architectural partners Herzog & De Meuron, owes life to a specialty polyurea-based membrane developed by Huntsman Polyurethanes and De Neef Technologies, a construction chemicals maker. The concrete roof, which spans 13,000 m2, is supported by 17 pillars. It has a deep-blue facade and is covered with water. The polyurea coating came into play because the size and scale of the roof prohibited use of traditional waterproofing options, says Felix Moral, general manager of De Neef.
