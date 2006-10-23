Light Chatter [+]Enlarge Credit: Montana State University-Bozeman Bioglyphs Project COVER STORY Talking To The Hosts Bacterial Conversations Battling Biofilms

The fact that a higher organism, the Australian alga Delisea pulchra, interferes with bacterial conversations is not an exception. Many host organisms have evolved ways to communicate with bacteria, or to interfere with their conversations. Pea plants produce quorum-sensing mimics that both positively and negatively control the nitrogen-fixing bacteria that colonize its roots. In humans, a reactive intermediate of our innate immune system inactivates some of the Staphylococcus quorum-sensing peptides.

But bacteria are also "sniffing for hosts," says Stephen C. Winans, a Cornell University researcher who studies communication between bacteria and their hosts. When Agrobacterium tumefaciens detects wounding in woody plants, the bacteria begin inserting DNA into the plant, thereby creating the biomachinery to produce opines, their rare carbon source, says Winans. Salmonella turn on pathogenesis when they detect certain human peptides. Vibrio cholera detect cholesterol derivatives in the gut and turn on pathogenesis as a consequence.

On the other hand, hosts control the behavior of symbiotic bacteria. "In symbiotic relationships you expect that there ought to be some cheaters: bacteria that enjoy the benefit without contributing the cost," Winans says. "But cheating is a total breakdown of symbiosis. So there are ways to punish the cheaters." Soybeans punish rhizobia in their root nodules that do not actually fix nitrogen by decreasing their oxygen supply. In the bobtail squid, slacker Vibrio fisheri, those that live but do not luminesce, are punished by death, says Edward G. Ruby, who studies this relationship at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. "There are two important issues that any host has to face. The host has to make sure it lets the right kind of bacteria colonize itself, and it has to balance the bacterial populations."

