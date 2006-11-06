DuPont will spend $30 million to build a titanium tetrachloride purification unit in New Johnsonville, Tenn., by summer 2008. DuPont will supply up to 100 million lb per year of TiCl4 to a titanium metal plant being built by Allegheny Titanium in Tooele County, Utah. DuPont makes TiCl4 as an intermediate in the production of the white pigment titanium dioxide. "While we're focused on titanium dioxide as our core business, we are aggressively expanding into a number of related technologies such as this," says Rick Olsen, general manager of DuPont Titanium Technologies. DuPont and Honeywell recently developed a process to make a titanium powder that can be fabricated into titanium metal parts. And DuPont is a part of a consortium seeking to make titanium metal powder out of titanium dioxide.
