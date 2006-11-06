Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DuPont will expand TiCl4 capacity

November 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

DuPont will spend $30 million to build a titanium tetrachloride purification unit in New Johnsonville, Tenn., by summer 2008. DuPont will supply up to 100 million lb per year of TiCl4 to a titanium metal plant being built by Allegheny Titanium in Tooele County, Utah. DuPont makes TiCl4 as an intermediate in the production of the white pigment titanium dioxide. "While we're focused on titanium dioxide as our core business, we are aggressively expanding into a number of related technologies such as this," says Rick Olsen, general manager of DuPont Titanium Technologies. DuPont and Honeywell recently developed a process to make a titanium powder that can be fabricated into titanium metal parts. And DuPont is a part of a consortium seeking to make titanium metal powder out of titanium dioxide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Velta planning US titanium plant
Oxy Plans Chlorine At Dupont TiO2 Plant
AkzoNobel Invests In TiO2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE