Shipments steady in October

U.S. chemical shipments in October increased from both the previous-month and year-earlier levels, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Commerce Department. The value of shipments was $47.4 billion, up 0.5% from September and 4.0% ahead of the comparable month last year. Inventories generally moved along with shipments. Thus, the inventories-to-shipments ratio for all chemicals in October was 1.22, unchanged from September but up from 1.17 a year earlier.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter