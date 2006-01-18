Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DSM Files Lawsuit Against Chinese Firm

Dutch firm seeks to stop sale of competing high-performance fiber

by Marc S. Reisch
January 18, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SUIT OF ARMOR DSM's
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DSM PHOTO
Dyneema fiber composite protects the Sikorsky CH-35 helicopter.
Credit: DSM PHOTO
Dyneema fiber composite protects the Sikorsky CH-35 helicopter.

DSM has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese company Hangzhou Pivot International for infringing its patents to produce high-performance polyethylene (HPPE) fiber used in bulletproof fabrics, high-strength rope, and cut-resistant garments.

Before it filed the suit, DSM obtained authorization from government authorities to seize merchandise that Hangzhou had on display in the fall at the Milipol 2005 exhibition on state security in Paris. The suit, filed before the Court of Paris, in France, asks judicial authorities to confirm that fiber, rope, and other finished articles exhibited by Hangzhou infringe DSM’s patents for its Dyneema fiber. It also asks the court to forbid further sale of HPPE fibers and finished products, to recall products sold, and to assess damages against the Chinese firm.

"We have taken this action to protect our firm from those who unlawfully try to copy our unique fiber technology," says DSM Dyneema President Christophe Dardel. “It is our policy to actively protect our intellectual property rights.”

This is not the first time DSM has taken action against a Chinese company to protect its franchise for the fiber, demand for which is growing fast. In 2004, DSM says, the company obtained a verdict from the District Court of The Hague, in the Netherlands, against CEN International Trading for infringing DSM's HPPE patents. The court ordered CEN to stop selling HPPE fiber.

Other chemical companies also have had their tiffs with Chinese producers. Last year, BASF and Bayer obtained injunctions against a number of Chinese agrochemical product makers and stopped them from promoting patent-infringing products at an agrochemical trade show in Glasgow, Scotland (C&EN, Nov. 14, 2005, page 39).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ajinomoto sues over tryptophan patents
Legal win for Chinese firm
M&G Challenges Invista On Claims

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE