Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ranbaxy's Profits Drop Again

Indian firm also announces transition at the top

by Jean-François Tremblay
January 19, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ranbaxy Laboratories, one of India’s leading drugmakers, has reported a 2005 net profit of $58 million, representing a 62% drop from a year ago. Sales reached $1.17 billion.

This is the second consecutive year that the company is experiencing a large drop in annual profit: At the end of 2004, the company’s net profit was 33% lower than it had been a year earlier. The company blames weak pricing in the key U.S. market for its most recent performance. In recent years, Ranbaxy has spent heavily to strengthen its R&D and international operations.

Ranbaxy also announced that its CEO and managing director, Brian W. Tempest, has been replaced by Malvinder Mohan Singh, who had been head of the company’s pharmaceutical business and an executive director.

In a move billed as a promotion, Tempest is now chief mentor and executive vice chairman of Ranbaxy’s board. Singh is the eldest son of Ranbaxy’s late founder, Parvinder Singh. He holds an M.B.A. from Duke University and a degree in economics from St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AbbVie CEO stepping down
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cabot names new technology chief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi And Bayer Name Executives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE