Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Rhodia To Exit Custom Synthesis

Firm is selling business to India's Shasun Chemicals

by Rick Mullin
January 6, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Western Assets
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RHODIA PHOTO
Shasun would acquire Rhodia's facility in Annan, Scotland, in the deal.
Credit: RHODIA PHOTO
Shasun would acquire Rhodia's facility in Annan, Scotland, in the deal.

Shasun Chemicals & Drugs has signed a letter of intent to purchase the custom synthesis operations of Rhodia Pharma Solutions (RPS), the core of which is the ChiRex business that Rhodia acquired in 2000 for $545 million.

The companies say they are targeting March 31 for the completion of the deal. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Under the preliminary agreement, India-based Shasun will take over Rhodia's custom synthesis plants in Dudley and Annan, U.K. Rhodia will retain the bulk pharmaceutical business, which manufactures aspirin and acetaminophen in France, Thailand, and China.

According to Nick Green, president of RPS, the company will also discontinue custom synthesis operations at the Chambers Works facility in Deepwater, N.J., where it has been operating in space rented from DuPont since 2004. He says the firm will complete existing contract work at the site in coming months and that final plans for an exit are yet to be determined. Green says Rhodia and Dupont may seek a buyer for the Chambers Works operation.

Under the proposed deal, Shasun would also attain Rhodia's technology and patents in areas including hydrolytic kinetic resolution, aromatic bond formation, and radical trifluoromethylation.

The agreement comes after months of speculation as to whether Rhodia would retain the business. Last year, the company wrote off $125 million in the value of RPS. A Rhodia spokeswoman says RPS reported a loss of $24 million in the first three quarters of 2005, all due to its custom synthesis operation.

Shasun CEO N. Govindarajan says the proposed acquisition fits his firm's strategy of enhancing its global presence in active pharmaceutical ingredients, custom synthesis, and contract manufacturing. "Shasun will be in a better situation to serve pharmaceutical industry clients throughout the drug life cycle by offering services for prelaunch, launch, and postlaunch supply, as well as late-life cycle."

Independent fine chemicals industry analyst Peter Pollak says the sale of RPS to an Indian firm comes as little surprise. "The Indian companies all want a foothold in the West so they can claim they are operating under Western regulations and have Western intellectual property rights," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer Will Sell German Drug Plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For Better Or Worse
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Renewed Optimism for Fine Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE