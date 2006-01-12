Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Roche Inks Novel Biotech Agreements

In a twist, big Swiss firm licenses compounds to biotech partners

by Rick Mullin
January 12, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Roche signed two agreements with biotech companies that involve licensing compounds in development to its partners.

The Swiss drug major has agreed to license two monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors in Phase I clinical development for Alzheimer’s disease to Evotec. Roche also signed a research collaboration with Amira Pharmaceuticals under which Roche will use its screening capabilities to investigate three mutually agreed upon targets in the field of inflammatory diseases.

Both deals are unique in that a major drug company is licensing compounds to small biotech specialists. The deal with Amira is also unique in that the firm’s venture-capital funders—Avalon Ventures, Prospect Ventures, and Versant Ventures—stand to profit early from their investment in the year-old firm.

“In the past, we referred to a ‘win-win’ alliance between pharma and biotech partners,” says Peter Hug, Roche’s global head of pharma partnering. “Through this model we are creating a ‘win-win-win’ deal structure.”

Roche will screen its compound repository against three targets and transmit hits to Amira. Roche will have opt-in rights on two of the programs. If Roche exercises this option, Amira could receive up to $287 million in total payments, plus royalties. Alternatively, Amira will have a one-year option to license two of Roche’s existing clinical-stage programs. Roche would receive Amira stock and up to $20 million in milestone payments plus royalties.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE