On the basis of the findings of a Seoul National University investigation into the work of Woo Suk Hwang, an SNU researcher, Science will retract a pair of landmark papers from Hwang's group on stem cell research. The papers—published in March 2004 and June 2005—reported the first stem cell derivation from a cloned human embryo and the first patient-specific stem cell line derived in this manner (2004, 303, 1669; and 2005, 308, 1777).
The journal had obtained agreement from the authors of the 2005 paper to retract it, but after the investigation's final report found no evidence that the group had ever derived a stem cell line from a cloned human embryo, the journal made an editorial decision to retract the 2004 paper as well.
In addition to the findings of research misconduct, the investigation also uncovered evidence that Hwang was aware that female members of his team were donating oocytes used by the group in their studies. His claims to the contrary is a serious violation of accepted ethical practices. The investigation did, however, find evidence to support Hwang's report of cloning a dog last year (Nature 2005, 436, 641).
"Fraudulent research is a particularly disturbing event, because it threatens an enterprise built on trust," Science Editor-in-Chief Donald Kennedy said in a statement. "Fortunately, such cases are rare— but they damage us all," he noted.
