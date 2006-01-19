Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Trojan Horse Battles Zebra Mussels

Particles packed with KCl get past mussels' defenses to kill the invasive species

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 19, 2006
SNACK ATTACK
[+]Enlarge
Zebra mussels take in edible BioBullets using their gills (shown), leading to their demise.
The zebra mussel is an invasive freshwater species that fouls power-plant and industrial-plant water intakes and irrigation pipelines and annually causes billions of dollars in damage. The small bivalve now may have met its match with a Trojan horse defense developed by University of Cambridge zoologist David C. Aldridge and his colleagues (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2006, 40, 975).

Zebra mussels can be controlled by doses of chlorine, but that procedure has environmental drawbacks. Furthermore, mussels can sense chlorine and limit their exposure by closing their valves for as long as three weeks. Aldridge and his colleagues realized that they needed to devise a way to get a toxic compound past the mussels' defenses.

The team incorporated potassium chloride, which is deadly to zebra mussels but doesn’t affect most other organisms, into small particles made up of vegetable oil, silica, and other materials. The mussels take in the particles, or "BioBullets," using their gills and transport them into their mouths. The particles rapidly dissolve in the stomach, releasing a lethal dose of potassium chloride.

BioBullets potentially could be loaded with other cargo to control other pests or to feed useful species, the researchers note.

