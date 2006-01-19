Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. May Have Killed Chemical Weapons Expert

Egyptian scientist thought to be among the dead from airstrike in Pakistan

by Lois Ember
January 19, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A Jan. 13 U.S. airstrike on a Pakistani village near the Afghanistan border killed four foreign militants, one of whom may have been the Egyptian scientist Abu Khabab al-Masri, Pakistani security officials say. The attack also killed 18 civilians and has prompted street protests.

The Pakistani officials say precise identifications are now being conducted. The Pentagon and U.S. intelligence officials have publicly said they have no information on the reported dead.

Abu Khabab, also known as Midhat Mursi al-Sayid Umar, was a top al Qaeda chemical weapons and explosives expert. He was on the U.S. most wanted list, with a price tag of $5 million for information leading to his capture.

According to the U.S. government website rewardsforjustice.net, Abu Khabab, 52, operated an al Qaeda terrorist training camp at Derunta, near Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Since 1999, he has distributed training manuals that contain simple recipes for crude chemical and biological weapons. U.S. forces recovered some of these manuals in Afghanistan. He also reportedly once subjected tethered dogs to nerve gas to test the weapon’s efficacy.

Two other Egyptians, one of whom was al Qaeda’s chief of insurgent operations in the Afghan province of Kunar, are also believed to have been killed in the attack. A Moroccan in charge of propaganda in the Jalalabad region is also believed to have died. However, the target of last week’s attack, al Qaeda’s second-in-command Ayman al-Zawahiri, was not among the dead, Pakistani and U.S. officials say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE