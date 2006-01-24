Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. Ranks 28th In Meeting Environmental Goals

New Zealand, most of Western Europe, Canada, and Japan score high on meeting key objectives

by Bette Hileman
January 24, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Among 133 nations, the U.S. ranks 28th in its success in meeting national environmental goals, according to a major study. The study gauged the nations' success in meeting a set of objectives, including clean drinking water, low ozone levels, sustainable fisheries, and low greenhouse gas emissions. The report, "Pilot 2006 Environmental Performance Index," was written by a team of environmental experts at the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy and the Earth Institute at Columbia University.

In the study, six nations—New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, the U.K., and Austria—ranked the highest, with scores of 85% or greater in meeting the goals. The U.S. scored lower than Japan, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Taiwan, and most of Western Europe, but it was ahead of Argentina, Russia, and Brazil.

"The lagging performance of the U.S. on environmental issues, particularly on energy and climate change, signals trouble not only for the American people but for the whole world," says James G. (Gus) Speth, dean of the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies.

The highest ranked countries commit significant resources and effort to environmental protection, the 359-page report says. According to the authors, environmental policy results can be tracked with the same "performance-based rigor that applies to poverty reduction, health promotion, and other global development goals."

The report concludes that a country's wealth and economic development are important determinants of environmental outcomes. But, it notes, at every level of development, some countries far exceed their peers, showing that policy choices affect performance. It also shows that no country has attained "a position of long-term environmental sustainability."

"Policy choices matter," says Daniel C. Esty, lead author of the report and director of the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy. "Good governance emerges as a critical factor in environmental performance."

The study is to be released on Jan. 26 in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum, an annual meeting of business and political leaders. The authors stress that the report is a work in progress and welcome feedback on any aspect (www.yale.edu/epi).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Benefits Of Climate Action Estimated
Delay Could Increase Climate Change Costs
Prepare For 6 °C Of Warming, Report Says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE