Environment

Artificial Hormone Detector

Test detects endocrine disrupters in plastics

by Patricia Short
February 16, 2006
Bioscientists at England's University of Birmingham have developed a simple test that detects artificial hormones that may be present in nonrigid plastics such as intravenous tubes, food packaging, and children???s toys.

These types of compounds are thought to act as endocrine disrupters in a wide range of species such as fish, birds, and rats. The test measures the ability of a chemical to block estrogen inactivation.

Some of the compounds identified by the test, such as phthalate ester plasticizers, have already been banned from use in children's toys in the European Union. Rosemary Waring, a reader in human toxicology at the University of Birmingham's School of Biosciences, says, "I think we have a coherent package" that features a series of profile tests, which look at in vitro, nongenomic mechanisms.

"The test is easy to use, and industrial companies will be able to use it to test the plastics in their own products before going to the manufacturing stage. Some of the chemicals used to manufacture plastics do not have hormonal effects, and early testing will help manufacturers to identify compounds which are safe," she adds. A European Union-sponsored symposium is being held to discuss artificial hormones on March 3 at the University of Birmingham.

