A Bigger Responsible Care

The global council of chemical manufacturers pledged on Feb. 5 to promote its customers??? safe use and handling of chemical products as part of its Responsible Care program.
The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) announced the new strategy during the United Nation???s International Conference on Chemicals Management, scheduled to conclude Feb. 6 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The newly enlarged Responsible Care program includes guidelines for product stewardship and the sharing of best chemical management strategies within the chemical industry and with its customers.
Alain Perroy, director general of CEFIC, the European Chemical Industry Council, and secretary of ICCA, said one goal of the initiative is to build ???a strong partnership with all actors in the supply chain to build a product stewardship culture at all levels.???
In addition, the new Responsible Care Global Charter and the Global Product Strategy are aimed at increasing the consistency of Responsible Care programs around the world, ICCA said. Currently, each of the 50-plus national or regional chemical associations in ICCA implements its Responsible Care program separately.
Also under the initiative, chemical companies participating in Responsible Care will no longer simply self-certify that they are in compliance with this industry program on environment, safety, and health. Nance K. Dicciani, president and CEO of Honeywell Specialty Materials, said companies will have to use a third-party verification process. Dicciani, who is also member of the American Chemistry Council???s board of directors, said a firm can seek verification of its Responsible Care compliance by industry associations, other companies, government agencies, or outside auditing organizations.
???This moves us beyond self-assessment, something our stakeholders and customers have long asked for,??? she said.
Peter Elverding, chairman of the managing board of DSM, said the initiative is ???built upon the chemical industry???s long-standing record of improving environmental, health, and safety performance, as well as product stewardship.???
