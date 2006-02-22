Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Jobs Restored At Government Lab

DOE transfers $5 million to renewable energy research facility before President visits laboratory

by Glenn Hess
February 22, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

One day before President George W. Bush visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colo., to promote his energy plan, the Energy Department found $5 million to immediately restore 32 jobs that were cut earlier this month due to budget shortfalls.

"The programs at NREL are critically important to realizing the President's vision to diversify and strengthen our nation's energy mix," Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman said in a Feb. 20 statement. "The action we are taking today will allow the dedicated employees at NREL to continue their work that will bring us great innovation in renewable energy technologies."

In his State of the Union address last month, Bush proposed spending millions more dollars on renewable energy research. However, congressional Democrats and environmental activists questioned the Administration's commitment when jobs were being eliminated at the government's renewable energy lab. The President toured the lab on Feb. 21 and participated in a panel discussion on energy conservation and efficiency.

To ensure the laboratory will have the workforce to carry out the Administration's research agenda, DOE transferred $5 million over the weekend to the Midwest Research Institute, the contractor that operates NREL, to restore the jobs that had been eliminated due to a $28 million budget cut in fiscal 2006.

Bush's fiscal 2007 budget request seeks a 78% increase in solar energy research, a 65% boost in biomass research, and a 42% rise in hydrogen research—all core areas of research work done at NREL. "The President's visit sends a powerful message to the lab that its work on these technologies is a very important component of the Administration's energy research and development policy," said Robert J. Noun, NREL's deputy associate director.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy: Renewable Energy Set For Boost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Pledges Support For R&D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Department Science Head William Brinkman Announces Plans To Step Down

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE