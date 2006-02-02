Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NASA Criticized For Censoring Scientist

Boehlert says government scientists must be free to describe their conclusions

by Bette Hileman
February 2, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

House Science Committee Chairman Sherwood Boehlert (R-N.Y.) has written a letter to NASA Administrator Michael D. Griffin sharply criticizing the agency for its apparent efforts to censor the views of one of its top scientists, James E. Hansen, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. The letter was in response to several newspaper articles reporting that Hansen was being muzzled for calling for prompt U.S. reductions of greenhouse gas emissions in a lecture before the meeting of the American Geophysical Union in December.

Hansen told the New York Times, for example, that officials at NASA headquarters had ordered the public affairs staff to review his coming lectures, papers, and requests for interviews from journalists. He also said he was not allowed to do an interview with National Public Radio on the grounds that the network is too liberal.

In his letter to Griffin, Boehlert said, "It ought to go without saying that government scientists must be free to describe their scientific conclusions and the implications of those conclusions to their fellow scientists, policymakers, and the general public." Boehlert???s staff is setting up meetings with NASA officials but has planned no hearings on the topic.

NASA says its policy is that all agency employees who are speaking on the record must coordinate their activities with the Office of Public Affairs.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE