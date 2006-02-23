Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Joins Alnylam In Flu Fight

Firms will work together to develop RNAi-based flu treatments

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 23, 2006
Novartis and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have joined forces to develop therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi) for pandemic flu.

Alnylam initiated a pandemic flu program in December but acknowledges that a collaboration between the public and private sector will be required to rapidly develop an RNAi drug that can address a global flu outbreak. Alnylam CEO John Maraganore said in a call with analysts last week that Novartis will provide significant funding and also ???dramatically??? expand the capabilities and global reach of the program.

Partners in Alnylam???s flu program also include the Department of Defense???s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and drug manufacturing Dowpharma. Maraganore says the company is now selecting a candidate and is on track to file an Investigational New Drug Application with FDA later this year.

