Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Novartis Loses India Patent Case

Drug maker Cipla will file to market generic form of Gleevec

by Jean-François Tremblay
February 2, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Novartis lost a patent case against Cipla in India over its cancer drug Gleevec when the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks ruled that the drug is not an invention that it recognizes.

There have been few rulings on pharmaceutical patent cases since last year when India introduced a new regime that protects pharmaceutical compounds. One technicality of the new patent regime is that it only recognizes patents that have been filed in India after 1995. In the Gleevec case, the Office of the Controller ruled that the key invention in the drug was protected by a patent filed in 1993.

According to the controller, the patent Novartis filed in 1998 for a crystal modification of the free base of the drug does not qualify as an invention. Cipla will reportedly file to have an injunction against marketing its generic form of the drug removed. Although the case specifically involved Cipla, several other Indian companies have introduced generic versions of Gleevec, only to be slapped with an injunction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Janssen loses patent fight over arthritis drug
Gilead Widens Licensing Scope
Sovaldi Loses Patent Protection In India

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE