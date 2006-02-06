Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Talks On Managing Chemicals May Fail

Consensus eludes negotiators drafting voluntary guidelines

by Cheryl Hogue
February 6, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Talking Points
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Cheryl Hogue
Viveka Bohn (left) of Sweden, who is leading the talks in Dubai on a global agreement on managing chemicals safely, makes a point to negotiators while John Buccini of the United National Environment Program listens.
Credit: Photo by Cheryl Hogue
Viveka Bohn (left) of Sweden, who is leading the talks in Dubai on a global agreement on managing chemicals safely, makes a point to negotiators while John Buccini of the United National Environment Program listens.

United Nations talks on a voluntary global strategy for safely managing chemicals teetered close to the brink of failure on Feb. 6.

Positions taken by the Bush Administration have caused major headaches for negotiators convened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Latin American and Caribbean countries, working as a bloc called GRULAC, are also contributing to a potential stalemate.

The meeting, which began on Feb. 4 and is scheduled to conclude Feb. 6, is the culmination of three years of talks on a Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM).

The agreement is designed to protect people and the environment from potentially harmful effects of chemicals. It is primarily aimed at developing countries with weak or no regulatory systems for chemicals management. SAICM would be a guideline, not a binding treaty, that would provide a list of possible policy options, such as regulations on the management of waste, that these nations could employ (C&EN, Sept. 19, 2005, page 27). Countries both rich and poor, the chemical industry, and labor and environmental activists around the world endorse the concept of SAICM.

After much wrangling, the U.S. and, separately, GRULAC, objected to parts of what was supposed to be the final version of SAICM. Talks are continuing, but if negotiators cannot strike a deal by a midnight deadline, the effort to create SAICM will almost certainly fail.

The U.S. opposes several parts of the draft SAICM. For instance, under a compromise, the current draft allows any country, such as the U.S., to exempt drugs and food additives from SAICM if that nation has separate regulations for these products and for commercial chemicals. Claudia A. McMurray, deputy assistant secretary of state for environment, said the U.S. will accept SAICM only if it provides a global exemption for pharmaceuticals and food additives.

GRULAC also contends that provisions on financial assistance to help developing countries adopt SAICM are too weak.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A treaty controlling plastic is coming
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Imports of plastic waste will need advance approval
Managing Chemicals Soundly Around The World

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE