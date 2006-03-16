Advertisement

Environment

China Seeks Balanced Growth

Premier calls for technology advances that favor the environment

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 16, 2006
Addressing the annual meeting of the People's Congress, which ended earlier this week, China???s Premier, Wen Jiabao, stated that China will aim for 8% growth in gross domestic product in 2006 while at the same time reducing the country???s energy consumption per unit of GDP by 4%.

The Premier set a priority this year to update the technologies used in China???s industry in order to improve energy utilization and reduce environmental impact. Wen added that China will reform its taxes to promote better utilization of resources and recycling. ???We will accelerate the development of an environment-friendly society,??? he said.

He further noted that there were too many instances of ???violations of regulations and policies??? throughout China when land was seized from peasants to make way for industrial and real estate projects.

Theoretically China???s highest legislative body, the People's Congress is, in fact, considered little more than a rubber stamp. It???s not clear whether Wen???s policy statement will result in real change, because local officials typically drag their feet in the implementation of national policies.

