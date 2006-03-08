Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Lead Paint Suit Revived

Suit against eight former lead paint and pigment makers seeks cleanup funds

by Marc S. Reisch
March 8, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A California state appeals court reinstated a lawsuit against eight former manufacturers of lead-based paint and pigments that would force them to underwrite the removal of lead paint from low-income housing.

Bonnie Campbell, a spokeswoman for the paint makers, which include DuPont, ICI???s Glidden unit, and Sherwin-Williams, cautions that "this is only a preliminary step in a lengthy process." She adds, "At the end of the day, we believe that the facts and the law are on our side."

Widely used in residential paints prior to 1955 and banned by the federal government in 1978, lead carbonate-based paints deteriorate to a dust that threatens, in particular, children???s developing brains and nervous systems.

Word of the California reinstatement follows a Rhode Island jury's decision, the first of its kind, finding three paint makers guilty of creating a public nuisance for selling lead paint (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 21). The judge in that case has yet to decide what the companies must do to clean up lead paint in the state, but the judge had decided earlier that the companies would not face punitive damages.

Santa Clara County filed the original lawsuit against the paint makers in 2000. The suit then grew to include all California cities and counties. The plaintiffs sought, among other things, to recover costs for lead paint abatement in government-owned buildings and low-income housing. According to Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general, the appeals court upheld a lower court ruling dropping the demand for abatement of lead paint in government-owned buildings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Top Rhode Island Court Overturns Lead Verdict
Industry Asks Court To Overturn Paint Verdict
NL Wins Lead Paint Lawsuit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE