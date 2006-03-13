Pittcon 2006 Regroups In Orlando

Pittcon 2006 got under way Sunday, March 12, in Orlando, Fla., with a number of innovations aimed at rebuilding attendance at the annual analytical chemistry conference and laboratory instrumentation exposition.

Based on 15,508 advance registrations, organizers of this year's Pittcon—the Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy—said they expect a total of about 20,000 conferees and exhibitors. That figure would be below last year???s total of about 21,200 and well under the peak attendance of some 35,000 reached in 1996.

"We don't necessarily expect to get back to the peak," said Pittcon 2006 President Kevin J. McKaveney, ???but having more people here would make the week more cost-effective for both attendees and exhibitors.??? He cited the events of Sept. 11, 2001; tight travel budgets; and competition from other shows as all contributing to the attendance slump.

Beginning technical sessions on Sunday is one of the ???firsts??? unveiled this year. ???Starting programming on Sunday should reduce both overlap with the expo and the number of concurrent sessions,??? McKaveney said.

Also for the first time, exhibitors are being allowed to serve beverages and snacks at their booths. ???It???s an expensive proposition for vendors to exhibit at Pittcon,??? McKaveny said. ???They are concerned about their return on investment. This year we are allowing more flexibility to get the people that are here into the booths.???

In addition, Pittcon is sponsoring mixers on the exhibit floor on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon to enhance networking opportunities. The conference is also providing free wireless access in the convention hall.

Pittcon 2007 President-Elect Beth L. Kirol said the decision to move next year's conference to Chicago from New Orleans, first announced on Feb. 13, was made only after difficult consultations and a visit to the hurricane-ravaged city. Pittcon intends to go back to New Orleans in 2008.