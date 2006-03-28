Praise For President Bush

PRESIDENTIAL SYMPOSIUM [+]Enlarge Credit: PHOTO BY LINDA WANG

ACS President E. Ann Nalley hosted a presidential symposium, "Ensuring the Future: Sustaining and Strengthening Basic and Applied Research," on March 26, the first day of the ACS national meeting in Atlanta. She stated that a theme of her presidency is "conveying to the public the value of research." She noted that the ACS Congressional Charter specifically mentions improving the "happiness" of citizens, which can be achieved by transforming basic research findings into useful applications.

Raymond L. Orbach, director of the Department of Energy's Office of Science, said that this "is a particularly auspicious time for the physical sciences." He told the audience: "You should be as excited as I was at the President's State of the Union speech. To hear a president identify science and technology with the quality of life we have enjoyed since World War II was thrilling. It is now up to us to justify this confidence."

Orbach called President George W. Bush's proposal to double the funding of physical sciences over 10 years a "historic opportunity for our country and a renaissance for science." Orbach outlined a number of major projects the Office of Science is supporting.

Michael S. Turner, assistant director for mathematical and physical sciences at the National Science Foundation, echoed Orbach. The President's budget request would increase NSF's budget by $439 million (7.9%) to $6.02 billion and would put the agency on a track to double its total budget to $11.2 billion by 2016.

"The President's American Competitiveness Initiative (ACI) is an investment in the physical sciences to ensure the nation's future competitiveness," Turner told the symposium. "The President has done his part; the challenge is for the rest of us to do our jobs."

Peter Rooney, deputy chief of staff of the House Committee on Science, opened his comments by saying, "We love ACS. It is one of the most effective voices for science in Washington." Rooney called ACI "the most important Administration initiative for science since the 1960s," with $910 million of additional funding for DOE's Office of Science, NSF, and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.