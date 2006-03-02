President expands science panel

President George W. Bush has added 14 new members to the President???s Council of Advisors on Science & Technology. The additions will expand membership on the panel to 38.
New members of the panel include prominent researchers and industrial executives, many of whom are associated with the electronics and computer industries. Among them are Hector de Jesus Ruiz, electronic engineer and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices; Robert A. Brown, chemical engineer and president of Boston University; Nance K. Dicciani, president and CEO of Honeywell Specialty Materials; and Tadataka Yamada, GlaxoSmithKline chair of research and development.
John H. Marburger III, director of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy and the President???s science adviser, says the expansion will permit PCAST to comply with its newest task of assessing the federal Networking & Information Technology Research & Development Program.
???These appointments will enable PCAST to play a key role in helping to implement this initiative,??? Marburger says, adding that ???PCAST is a highly respected voice within the Administration, and these appointments will enhance its effectiveness.???
