Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Silsesquioxanes Bead Water For A Clean Sweep

Rough surface texture enhances hydrophobicity of fluorinated silicon-oxygen cage compounds

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 30, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

SLICK CAGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IMAGE COURTESY OF ASHWANI VIJ
The ultrahydrophobic properties of fluorinated silsesquioxanes, such as the corner-capped decyl version shown, result in part from the fluorinated alkyl substituents on the silicon-oxygen cage, but also from surface roughness, as shown in this micrograph of a spun-cast film.
Credit: IMAGE COURTESY OF ASHWANI VIJ
The ultrahydrophobic properties of fluorinated silsesquioxanes, such as the corner-capped decyl version shown, result in part from the fluorinated alkyl substituents on the silicon-oxygen cage, but also from surface roughness, as shown in this micrograph of a spun-cast film.

Ultrahydrophobic materials are so water-resistant that they can induce a drop of water to bead up nearly perfectly and roll off the surface of the material.

An improved explanation for this phenomenon now is being offered by a team of chemists that has been studying ultrahydrophobic materials known as fluorinated polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS) compounds. In addition to the typical water repellency and oil resistance expected from fluorinated alkyl chains, they explain, the molecular-scale surface roughness of some fluorinated Si8O12 POSS films further lowers surface tension to enhance the hydrophobicity.

Scott T. Iacono, Wade W. Grabow, Joseph M. Mabry, and Ashwani Vij of the Air Force Research Lab at Edwards Air Force Base, in California, carried out the work. Iacono, now a graduate student in Dennis W. Smith Jr.???s group at Clemson University, discussed some of the results this week during a symposium sponsored by the Inorganic Chemistry Division at the ACS national meeting in Atlanta.

POSS compounds are silicon-oxygen cages, such as Si8O12, that have an organic substituent on each silicon atom. The compounds are commercially available as monomers or oligomers and are used as nanoparticle fillers or copolymers to reinforce organic polymers, adding to their resistance to abrasion, oxidation, and heat.

In the past few years, Mabry and his coworkers have prepared what they believe to be the first fluorinated POSS compounds. They noted that the crystalline solids are the most hydrophobic molecular materials known; only a few polymeric materials, such as poly(perfluoroethers), are slightly more hydrophobic.

In Atlanta, Iacono described one part of the research that entailed ???corner-capped??? fluorinated Si8O12 compounds, in which seven of the substituents are fluoropropyl groups (???CH2CH2CF3) and the remaining substituent is either a fluoropropyl or longer fluoroalkyl group or a branched fluoroalkyl group. The corner-capped compounds, although not as hydrophobic as some of the team???s other fluorinated POSS compounds, were good models to observe how molecular structure and film surface roughness influences water- and oil-resistance, Iacono said.

The compound corner-capped with a hexafluoroisobutyl group [???CH2CH(CF3)2] has a surface water-drop contact angle of 122° (180° is the maximum), about 10° greater than that of polytetrafluoroethylene. X-ray crystal structure analysis coupled with atomic force microscope images of the corner-capped compounds further showed that the arrangement of the fluoroalkyl substituents results in micrometer-scale surface features on spun-cast films, rather than smooth surfaces.

Iacono likened these surface properties to those of a lotus leaf. He noted that on smooth hydrophobic surfaces water beads up and simply rolls off, leaving behind any particulate matter. But on the self-cleaning lotus leaf, micrometer-sized wax crystalloids create a rough surface texture that reduces the surface tension enough so that when water rolls off it carries any particulate matter with it for complete cleaning. The team believes this phenomenon is at work in the fluorinated POSS compounds, giving them above-average hydrophobicity, and it could make them potentially useful in a number of applications.

The Air Force researchers still have a few cards up their sleeves regarding other fluorinated POSS compounds, and they don't want to divulge those results just yet, Vij said. Meanwhile, they are investigating blending the fluorinated POSS compounds with polymers to increase the hydrophobicity and oil resistance.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A simple route to water-repellent graphene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene Balls Reduce Friction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superrepellent Surface

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE