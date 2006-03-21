Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Sussex Chemistry Faces Closure

Chemists appeal against plan to cut chemistry at British university

by Michael Freemantle
March 21, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX PHOTO
Kroto
Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX PHOTO
Kroto

A University of Sussex proposal to reduce the number of academic staff in its chemistry department from 14 to seven, change the name of the department to the department of chemical biology, and abandon chemistry degree programs has invoked impassioned responses from British chemists.

The plan will cripple all the chemical sciences at the university, including biochemistry, chemical biology, and medicine, says Sir Harold W. Kroto in a video appeal to the university (http://tinyurl.com/j2qmj). Kroto, who is now chemistry professor at Florida State University, was a member of the Sussex chemistry department when he shared the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of fullerenes. The department also boasts two other winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Sir John W. Cornforth, who shared the 1975 Nobel Prize for his work on the stereochemistry of enzyme-catalyzed reactions, and Archer J. P. Martin, who moved to Sussex after his 1952 Nobel for the invention of partition chromatography.

"The plan is fatally flawed," Kroto says. ???Only a modicum of scientific understanding is needed to realize this.???

The chemistry department at Sussex received a coveted grade 5 in Britain's most recent research assessment exercise. The top rating is 5*. Only 19 chemistry departments in the U.K. received grade 5 or 5* in the 2001 exercise.

The chemistry department at Sussex has "great luster and pedigree" in teaching and research, comments Richard Pike, chief executive of Britain's Royal Society of Chemistry. "RSC believes that no university can claim to be a real university without chemistry," he says. "It is a universally accepted premise around the world that chemistry is the central science, in the absence of which there is a void that affects a campus."

The Sussex proposal is part of a strategic plan to strengthen the university's research and teaching in biosciences alongside investments in other science areas and the arts. The plan to close the chemistry department follows the closure of chemistry departments at Exeter University, Kings College London, and other British universities.

"I feel passionately that these cuts must be fought and that overseas opinion must be rallied in support," says Martyn Poliakoff, chemistry professor at the University of Nottingham, in England.

The proposals were put to the University of Sussex Senate, the university's academic body, on March 17 and will go to the Council, the university's governing body, on March 24. The Senate endorsed the strategic direction of the proposals but proposed to the Council that the university should hold off making decisions on the plan for "refocusing" the chemistry department. The university now aims to complete a review of the options in the next six or seven weeks and then call a special meeting of the Senate.

On March 27, the House of Commons Science & Technology Committee, which is made up of 11 members of the U.K.'s parliament from different political parties, will hold "an evidence session on the changes of chemistry provision at the University of Sussex." The committee will hear from Alasdair Smith, vice chancellor of the university; Gerry Lawless, head of the chemistry department; and Steve Egan, acting chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council in England.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brexit: What now?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont Will Dissolve Central Research
Canadian Cabinet Reshuffle Replaces Science Minister

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE