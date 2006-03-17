Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

VX Nerve Agent Spill

Another leak of the caustic by-product of VX neutralization occurred recently at the Army???s Newport, Ind., destruction facility

by Lois Ember
March 17, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

On March 14, the Army experienced another spill of the wastewater by-product of VX nerve agent neutralization. It is the fourth time that a spill of the so-called hydrolysate has occurred at the Newport, Ind., facility since VX neutralization began there in May 2005.

This time, about 300 gal of the caustic by-product leaked in a contained area at the facility where the nerve agent is hydrolyzed by hot sodium hydroxide and water in large reactors. Two maintenance workers in protective suiting were in the reactor bay area but were unharmed. Facility spokeswoman Terry Arthur says the by-product contained no deadly "live" VX.

The spill resulted when a reactor drain plug dislodged while the workers were trying to tighten it. Destruction of the nerve agent has been halted until the spill can be cleaned up and the Army's contractor, Parsons, determines why the plug became loose, says Lt. Col. Scott D. Kimmell, commander at the facility.

The U.S. produced VX only at Newport and ceased production in 1969. Since then, about 250,000 gal of VX has been stored on-site in 1-ton containers.

Three previous spills occurred last year in June, July, and October. The October spill of 500 gal of hydrolysate was the largest to date and was caused by defective gaskets.

The Army expects to complete first-stage processing of the 250,000 gal of VX by November 2007. The hydrolysate is produced at this stage. Originally, the Army had planned to ship the hydrolysate to a private Ohio waste treatment facility for secondary treatment, but local opposition thwarted the plan.

After that road bump, the Army decided to send the caustic wastewater to a DuPont treatment facility at Deepwater, N.J. This latest plan, which calls for secondary treatment of the hydrolysate and discharge of the effluent into the Delaware River, is opposed by Delaware and New Jersey.

The Environmental Protection Agency had raised toxicity testing issues and concerns about potential residual VX in the effluent. In February, EPA said DuPont had successfully addressed its concerns.

EPA's review is part of a larger human health assessment of the effluent being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Secondary treatment at the DuPont facility is on hold until CDC releases its report at the end of April.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

VX hydrolysate shipments resume
VX Hydrolysate Shipments Resume
Army ships neutralized VX to Texas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE