Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Braskem To Build Venezuelan Cracker

Brazilian chemical producer will pick up project planned by ExxonMobil

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 18, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

After dumping ExxonMobil, Pequiven, the chemicals arm of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, is taking on Brazil's Braskem as a partner in an ethylene cracker joint venture project in Jose, Venezuela.

Braskem and Pequiven say that over the next six months they will study the operational, technological, marketing, financial, and strategic details of the project. The companies now expect it to consist of a 1.2 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker plus downstream derivatives plants, including polyethylene units.

Additionally, Braskem and Pequiven are moving forward with their previously disclosed plans to build a $370 million, 400,000-metric-ton polypropylene plant in El Tablazo, Venezuela.

"The Jose project strengthens our strategic alliance with Pequiven and would become an international platform for our company," says Jos?? Carlos Grubisich, chief executive officer of Braskem.

Last February, Pequiven pulled ExxonMobil from a project to build an ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Venezuela. The facility was slated to have about 1 million metric tons of ethylene capacity. "The project would have provided globally competitive plastics to the Venezuelan and world markets," ExxonMobil said in a statement. Pequiven said at the time that it would pursue the project with partners from Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, or Iran.

ExxonMobil has had its problems in Venezuela. It has been a vocal opponent of leftist President Hugo Chavez's plans to squeeze concessions such as higher royalties out of foreign oil companies operating in Venezuela. Instead of giving up a majority stake in an oil field to PDVSA, as required under a new Venezuelan law, ExxonMobil sold its stake to its existing partner Repsol YPF. In light of this decision, in March, Venezuelan Energy & Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said on television of ExxonMobil, "We don't want them here, then."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sonatrach considers big chemical investment
Chevron Phillips Chemical plans another US Gulf Coast cracker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell dawdles on Braskem acquisition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE