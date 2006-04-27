Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Bush Is Faulted For Waiving Summer Fuel Requirements

Removing clean air provision at this time will not help gas prices, critics claim

by Cheryl Hogue
April 27, 2006
The petroleum industry and environmental activists are criticizing President George W. Bush for directing EPA to waive lower emissions summer fuel requirements for the nation's polluted urban areas.

The waivers are part of Bush's strategy to address spiraling gasoline prices, unveiled on April 25. The American Petroleum Institute opposes the waivers, says Ray Connolly, a spokesman for the industry group. Connolly tells C&EN that waivers can help during widespread shortages of gasoline, but the problem now facing the nation is higher fuel prices.

Under the Clean Air Act, refiners formulate a blend of gasoline for the summer months that helps reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, or smog. This fuel is sold in heavily polluted cities. Connolly says oil companies have already invested in making summer fuels this year.

Environmental groups also attacked the President's action. Granting waivers, said John Stanton, vice president of the National Environmental Trust, "does not solve our nation???s energy problems. It just leaves millions of Americans breathing dirtier air."

