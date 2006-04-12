Advertisement

Policy

University Patents In 2005

University of California again ranked first in number of patents awarded to U.S. academic institutions

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 12, 2006
The University of California topped the Patent & Trademark Office's (PTO) list of U.S. universities receiving the most patents for inventions in 2005. With a total of 390 patents awarded, UC ranked number one for the 12th year in a row.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology came in a distant second with 136 patents awarded in 2005, followed by California Institute of Technology with 101. Stanford University and the University of Texas tied for fourth place with 90 patents each. The University of Wisconsin, with 77 patents for the year, came in fifth.

Newcomers to the top 10 list of patent recipients included the University of Florida, Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell University.

In 2004, the University of California (424 patents), Caltech (135 patents), and MIT (132 patents) held the top three spots on the list.

The PTO statistics are preliminary. The finalized statistics for 2005 should be available in December. A PTO spokeswoman noted that the numbers rarely change, but if they do, they usually shift by just one or two patents.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

