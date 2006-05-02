Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF, Engelhard Are Ready For A Showdown

BASF raises bid for Engelhard but vows to back off if shareholders don???t like it

by Marc S. Reisch
May 2, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Marc Reisch
Perry
Credit: Photo By Marc Reisch
Perry

Last week, Engelhard threw down the gauntlet; this week BASF accepted the challenge.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Marc Reisch
Perry
Credit: Photo By Marc Reisch
Perry

BASF has officially raised its bid for Engelhard by $1.00 to $38 per share, and has extended its offer for the catalysts and specialty chemicals firm to June 5. In addition, BASF has named five people to serve as its nominees for seats now up for election on the Engelhard board. Should the five nominees win seats on the board, they would constitute a majority of the nine-person board and would have the power to accept BASF???s merger offer and scuttle Engelhard???s own offer to shareholders.

BASF Chairman J??rgen Hambrecht pledges that ???if Engelhard???s shareholders don???t vote in favor of our nominees, we will allow our tender offer to expire on June 5 and turn our attention to other opportunities.??? Engelhard???s annual meeting will be held on June 2.

Since January, BASF has argued that its $4.9 billion, $37-per-share bid for Engelhard is fair. Last week, Engelhard revealed that BASF had raised its bid to $38 per share. Engelhard set up a showdown with BASF by offering instead to pay $45 for up to 20% of its own shares and to increase the size of its board from six to nine directors. It then proposed five directors to fill the three new seats and two that are to be vacated.

Engelhard argues that, if it wins, it will be able ???to pursue its strategic plan for two years without the distraction??? of BASF???s hostile takeover offer. However, Hambrecht contends that BASF???s ???offer for all of Engelhard???s shares provides greater value and more certainty to Engelhard???s shareholders.???

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Engelhard Agrees To Be Acquired By BASF
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF Ups Bid For Engelhard Again
Engelhard, BASF vie for votes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE