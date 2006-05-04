Advertisement

Environment

Catalysis R&D Venture Is Launched

BASF will collaborate with University of Heidelberg on homogeneous catalysis

by Patricia L. Short
May 4, 2006
BASF and the University of Heidelberg have agreed to set up a joint research laboratory that will be known as CaRLa, for Catalysis Research Laboratory. The center, which has received funding from the German state of Baden-W??rttemberg, will focus on the development of new homogeneous catalysts.

This fall, six postgraduate scientists from the university as well as six researchers and a laboratory head from BASF will work together to investigate basic research issues and industrial applications in the field of homogeneous catalysis from their base in the Heidelberg Technology Park.

The partners say that proximity to BASF's laboratories in nearby Ludwigshafen and cooperation with Heidelberg University's special research unit, Molecular Catalysts: Structure and Functional Design, create an ideal setting for efficient catalysis research.

The Heidelberg research unit???s main spokesman, Peter Hofmann, will assume scientific management of the facility. Christoph J??kel, currently a researcher in BASF's chemicals research and technology division in the area of homogeneous catalysts, is the designated CaRLa lab manager.

