Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Blocks Changes To Toxics Release Inventory

Bill would cut off funds for EPA plans to reduce right-to-know reporting

by Cheryl Hogue
May 23, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The House of Representatives on May 18 voted to thwart EPA’s plans to trim the amount of information the public gets about releases of toxic chemicals.

In a 231 to 182 vote, the House adopted the provision as part of a spending bill that it passed later the same day. The measure, H.R. 5386, would fund EPA and the Interior Department in fiscal 2007.

Republicans and Democrats supported the amendment, which was offered by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.).

Pallone’s amendment prevents EPA from spending any money to finalize or implement a rule affecting the Toxics Release Inventory. Under the TRI program, which was established under the Emergency Planning & Community-Right-to-Know Act, industrial facilities must supply the agency with information each year about their release and transfer of hundreds of chemicals. The agency compiles the data and releases them to the public annually.

In late 2005, EPA proposed changing its requirements for TRI reporting in hopes of reducing the financial burden this program places on companies.

Currently, a facility must use either a long form or a short form to inform the agency about its yearly releases and transfers of chemicals. A facility can file the shorter one, called Form A, if it handles less than 500 lb a year of a TRI chemical—with the exception of substances that EPA classifies as persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic. Otherwise, the facility must file the longer Form R.

Under the proposal, EPA would raise the threshold for reporting with Form A to 5,000 lb. This change would affect only releases and transfers of chemicals not categorized as persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic.

The modification would reduce the amount of TRI information available to the public, though the significance of this change is under debate (C&EN, Oct. 31, 2005, page 22).

Environmental groups, among others, strongly oppose EPA’s plan. Supporters include small businesses and others in industry, including the American Chemistry Council.

EPA officials said on May 19 that, by December, they expect to issue a final rule changing the threshold for the TRI short form. If adopted by the Senate, however, the Pallone amendment will halt funding for this effort when fiscal 2007 begins on Oct. 1.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rules Reinstated For Toxic Releases
Toxic Release Inventory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Streamlining Data

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE