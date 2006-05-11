Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Improved Tritium Monitoring Is Proposed

Nuclear industry unveils voluntary monitoring policy on inadvertent tritium releases

by Glenn Hess
May 11, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The nuclear power industry has launched a voluntary initiative aimed at improving the detection and disclosure of inadvertent radiological releases in groundwater at its power plants. Specifically, the Nuclear Energy Institute says it will more closely monitor and report leaks of tritium, the radioactive isotope of hydrogen, even when they occur within plant boundaries.

The industry is required to notify the Nuclear Regulatory Commission only about off-site releases. NEI says the new industry-wide program recognizes that, even though radioisotopes have not been detected off-site at levels that would jeopardize public health, the industry should adopt a higher standard of radiation protection that goes beyond what NRC regulations require.

???Even in the instances where inadvertent radiological releases in groundwater occur at levels that do not require formal reporting, we should inform local and state leaders and the public as a matter of openness and transparency,??? says Ralph Andersen, NEI???s chief health physicist. ???This is an essential part of maintaining public trust and confidence. The nuclear energy industry???s unanimous approval of this voluntary groundwater protection initiative reflects our commitment to improve the management of these situations and to be a responsible member of the communities where our plants operate.???

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE