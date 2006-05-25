New Head Of NSF Chemistry Division Named

Luis Echegoyen, chemistry department chairman and professor at Clemson University, in South Carolina, has been selected to take the reins of the Chemistry Division at the National Science Foundation. He fills the position being vacated by Arthur B. Ellis, whose term at NSF expires on June 30.
Echegoyen earned B.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, in 1971 and 1974, respectively. He spent a few years at Union Carbide in New Jersey before entering academia as an assistant professor at the University of Puerto Rico. He's gone on to hold faculty positions at the University of Maryland and the University of Miami, as well as completing a stint at the NSF as a program officer prior to assuming his current position in 2002. His research interests include the study of fullerene chemistry, electrochemistry, and supramolecular chemistry.
Echegoyen is expected to assume his new position in mid-August. Janice M. Hicks, executive officer in the Chemistry Division, will serve as acting director from July until Echegoyen officially joins NSF.
