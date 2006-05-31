Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Smallpox Destruction Delayed Again

Proposed date of June 2010 blocked by U.S. and Russia at world health meeting

by Lois Ember
May 31, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

INFECTIOUS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CDC PHOTO
The World Health Assembly has delayed a decision on destruction of remaining stocks of the smallpox virus—a single virion is shown here—that are held by the U.S. and Russia.
Credit: CDC PHOTO
The World Health Assembly has delayed a decision on destruction of remaining stocks of the smallpox virus—a single virion is shown here—that are held by the U.S. and Russia.

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the 192-member World Health Organization, has failed once again to agree on a date for destroying the remaining stocks of smallpox virus held by the U.S. and Russia. Instead, at the end of its annual meeting on May 27, the assembly sent a draft resolution for consideration by WHO’s executive board at its meeting in January 2007, according to a WHO release.

Smallpox was considered eradicated in 1980. Stocks of smallpox strains held by many countries around the globe were deposited with U.S. and Russian labs in the late 1970s and early 1980s. U.S.-held stocks are secured at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention in Atlanta.

The official repository stocks in the U.S. and Russia were scheduled to be destroyed in 2002, but the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, intervened. The decision to destroy the stocks was put off, but was to be reviewed annually by the assembly.

At this latest review, many developing countries advocated a firm date for destruction of the virus and a ban on further genetic engineering experiments with the virus, according to Edward Hammond, director of the Sunshine Project, an international nonprofit organization that works against the hostile use of biotechnology. The developing countries argued that security and safety concerns called for the virus’s elimination, not expanded research. These nations also supported tighter WHO controls and oversight of the remaining viral stocks and the types of research to be conducted with the virus.

Russia and the U.S. opposed most of those proposals, especially the fixed destruction date of June 30, 2010, suggested by the developing countries, Hammond noted. Both countries advocated maintenance of the stocks for research purposes to counter potential disease threats linked to bioterrorism. The U.S., however, did accept the need for some reforms of the WHO advisory panel responsible for oversight of the stocks and research.

If WHO’s executive board approves the assembly’s proposed draft resolution, which includes the June 2010 destruction date, it would then be put before the assembly’s next meeting in May-June 2007.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New nerve agents added to Chemical Weapons Convention
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Effort to eliminate chemical weapons gets budget amid difficult talks
NIH allows gain-of-function research on pathogens

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE