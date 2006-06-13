Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Biofuels Are Poised To Displace Oil

Ethanol, biodiesel could provide 37% of U.S. transport fuel within the next 25 years, Worldwatch Institute says

by Glenn Hess
June 13, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel have the potential to significantly reduce global dependence on oil, according to a report issued by the Worldwatch Institute on June 7.

"Coordinated action to expand biofuels markets and advance new technologies could relieve pressure on oil prices while strengthening agricultural economies and reducing emissions of global warming gases," says Worldwatch Institute President Christopher Flavin.

The market for biofuels is growing rapidly but is still very small. In 2005, worldwide production was slightly more than 670,000 barrels per day, the equivalent of only 1% of the global transport fuel market. But output has doubled since 2001 and "is poised for even stronger growth as the industry responds to higher fuel prices and supportive government policies," according to the report.

Brazil is the world???s leading producer of biofuels, with half of its sugarcane crop providing more than 40% of its nondiesel transport fuel. In the U.S., where 15% of the corn crop provides about 2% of the nondiesel transportation fuel, ethanol production is growing even more rapidly.

The report says this growth may allow the U.S. to overtake Brazil as the world???s biofuel leader this year. Both countries are now estimated to be producing ethanol at less than the current cost of gasoline.

With new technologies, the Worldwatch Institute says, biofuels could provide 37% of U.S. transport fuel within the next 25 years and up to 75% if automobile fuel economy doubles. Over the same period, biofuels could also replace 20???30% of the oil used in the European Union.

According to the report, the long-term potential of biofuels is in the use of nonfood feedstocks that include agricultural, municipal, and forestry wastes as well as fast-growing, cellulose-rich energy crops such as switch grass. The cellulosic ethanol industry is in its infancy, however. Iogen, a Canadian company, currently operates the only plant in North America.

Biofuels can also spur problems of their own, if not managed well, the report contends. For instance, it says that growth of biofuels could drive up food prices by diverting crop yields to produce fuel.

But the National Corn Growers Association maintains that such a conflict need not exist. NCGA says the U.S. is sitting on a surplus of 2.4 billion bushels of corn, or the equivalent of more than 6 billion gal of ethanol, more than the total amount of ethanol the industry plans to produce in 2006.

The group projects the nation's corn producers will easily be producing a 15 billion-bushel crop by 2015. "That means that we can produce a minimum of 16 billion gal of ethanol or more than 10% of our fuel needs and still meet all other market needs for corn," NCGA President Gerald Tumbleson says.??

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biofuels Growth Seen Slowing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Government Cuts Biofuels Targets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic Ethanol Production Lags

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE