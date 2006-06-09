Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

FDA Combats Counterfeit Drugs

Agency will require wholesalers to begin tracking drugs throughout supply chain

by Glenn Hess
June 9, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Moving to strengthen protections against the growing problem of counterfeit drugs, the Food & Drug Administration on June 9 said it will require pharmaceutical wholesalers to document the chain of custody as drug products pass through the distribution system.

The tracking requirement, which takes effect on Dec. 2, "will further reduce the risk that counterfeit products will enter the U.S. drug-distribution system and reach patients," says Andrew C. von Eschenbach, FDA's acting commissioner.

"We must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure our nation???s drug supply is protected against an increasingly sophisticated criminal element engaging in a dangerous type of commerce,??? von Eschenbach adds.

Globally, drug counterfeiting is a $32-billion-per-year business, and an estimated 8???10% of the global medicine supply chain is counterfeit, according to the World Health Organization. FDA says its criminal office of investigations opened 32 counterfeit drug cases in fiscal 2005 and 58 the year before, compared with just six in 2000.

On April 27, Sen. David B. Vitter (R-La.) introduced legislation that, if passed, would require all manufacturers to use counterfeit-resistant technologies when packaging and shipping prescription drugs throughout the U.S.

In 1999, FDA issued a regulation under the Prescription Drug Marketing Act that requires drug distributors to produce a ???pedigree,??? or record, detailing each drug???s movement through the supply chain. But the agency has repeatedly put the rule on hold because of concerns raised about the impact on small wholesalers.

Most recently, in early 2004, FDA delayed the effective date of the pedigree requirement to allow the industry time to adopt electronic technology for tracking drugs throughout the distribution system.

???Based on information from drug supply stakeholders, FDA had expected this technology to be in widespread use in the drug supply chain by 2007, but it now appears that these expectations will not be met,??? the agency says in a statement. ???Continuing the hold would ??? further allow opportunities for counterfeit and diversionary practices to flourish.???

As a result, when the latest hold expires in December, FDA says wholesalers will be required to begin providing paper or electronic pedigrees tracing a drug's movement from the manufacturer to drugstore shelves.

Over the next year, the agency says, its enforcement of the pedigree regulation will focus on products most susceptible to counterfeiting and diversion. FDA plans to publish guidance in the Federal Register on the types of drugs that are currently of greatest concern.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump signs FDA user fee legislation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Clears Drug Safety Bill
House Committee Adopts Drug Bills

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE