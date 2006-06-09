Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

House Passes Refinery Siting Bill

Bill is approved on 238-to-179 vote, but fate in Senate is unclear

by Jeff Johnson
June 9, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Legislation intended to speed siting of new oil refineries and thus increase U.S. capacity cleared the House of Representatives the evening of June 7. The bill's passage had long been sought by House Republicans as necessary to reduce the amount of refined-oil products—particularly gasoline???imported to the U.S.

On the other hand, House Democrats and a handful of Republicans argued that the bill would infringe on state oversight of the permitting process and that it was unnecessary.

H.R. 5254 would establish a federal coordinator to oversee all government agencies involved in refinery permitting decisions for new construction or expansion and make the coordinator???s decisions binding in federal court. It also would give EPA authority to oversee environmental regulations and require the President to identify at least three closed military bases as possible new refinery sites.

"The message we hear from home is 'America needs American energy,' " says Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and the bill's chief advocate. ???One part of that need is for more domestic refining capacity.???

Democrats, most of whom voted against the bill, voiced concern that the bill cuts the authority of state and local regulators. Barton countered on the House floor that the bill would give governors the authority to control whom on the state level takes part in permitting decisions. The role for regulators, other than EPA, would be left to the governor to decide.

How this bill affects the regulations for refinery siting under the Clean Air Act is unclear, and that, in turn, could influence which Senate committee has jurisdiction, says a spokeswoman for the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee. The bill could be referred to the Senate's Energy Committee, its Environment & Public Works Committee, or both.

Opponents of the bill have also questioned the need for it. They point to House testimony by Red Cavaney, president and chief executive officer of the American Petroleum Institute and a supporter of efforts to ease permitting. Cavaney said that no new U.S. refineries have been built since 1976, blaming regulations in part for the deficit.

But Cavaney also noted that refiners have increased capacity at operating plants by about 1% per year over the past decade—the equivalent of 12 new 200,000-barrel-per-day refineries—despite the permitting requirements.

He also noted that U.S. refiners plan another 1.3 million bbl per day in capacity upgrades between 2006 and 2011, bringing capacity to 18.5 million bbl a day, which he said would be an all-time U.S. high. He stressed that additional expansions may be under consideration that had not been made public.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill to restart Yucca Mountain repository moves in Congress
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Vetoes Keystone Pipeline
Third U.S. LNG Export Plant Is Green-Lighted

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE