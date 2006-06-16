Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

India Goes West

Nicholas Piramal continues its global expansion with purchase of Pfizer facility in the U.K.

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 16, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Continuing its aggressive pursuit of a top-three position in the global custom manufacturing arena, Mumbai-based Nicholas Piramal India Ltd. (NPIL) has agreed to acquire Pfizer's Morpeth, England, manufacturing site. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

As part of the deal, NPIL will supply Pfizer with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) out of the site through 2011. Pfizer used the Morpeth facility, which employs about 450 people, to manufacture APIs for cardiovascular and arthritis drugs.

The pact moves NPIL further up Pfizer's supply chain. NPIL secured a seven-year contract last December to provide process development and scale-up services for Pfizer's animal health division. According to the Indian firm, the addition of Morpeth will make NPIL the biggest supplier in dollar terms in Pfizer's global contract manufacturing network.

Snagging the Morpeth site is part of a strong push by NPIL into the global contract manufacturing arena. The company has played a role in the pharmaceutical outsourcing arena for years, but until 2002 was primarily focused on serving the domestic drug market. Through a combination of marketing efforts and acquisitions, most notably its purchase last October of Avecia Pharmaceuticals, NPIL has significantly broadened its presence on the global contract manufacturing scene.

Upon completing the purchase of the Morpeth facility, NPIL's annual contract manufacturing revenues will be more than $200 million, which the company says will put it among the top 10 pharmaceutical outsourcing firms. In 2003, contract manufacturing sales amounted to between $30 million and $40 million.

For Pfizer, the divestiture of the Morpeth site is part of a global manufacturing optimization program initiated in late 2003 following the acquisition of Pharmacia. The goal is to pare back its internal manufacturing network by 25% through divesting, shutting down, or cutting back operations at facilities across the globe.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK cuts 200 U.K. manufacturing jobs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ardena acquires drug substance firm
BMS will sell Ireland plant to SK Biotek

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE