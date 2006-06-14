Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pollution Woes Mount In China

Environmental degradation continues, but government claims some progress

by Jean François Tremblay
June 14, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

BLEAK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JEAN-FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY
China's State Environmental Protection Agency says worsening pollution was the source of 51,000 disputes in China last year.
Credit: PHOTO BY JEAN-FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY
China's State Environmental Protection Agency says worsening pollution was the source of 51,000 disputes in China last year.

If there is any positive news in a report released earlier this month by China's State Environmental Protection Administration (SEPA), it is that the country???s environment deteriorated at a slower pace than it has in recent years. The agency otherwise says economic growth is exacting a high price on the environment.

Last November, the northeastern China city of Harbin, home to 4 million people, had to shut off its water supply after an accident at an upstream petrochemical complex poisoned the Songhua River.

This was perhaps the worst of the 76 "environmental incidents" that China experienced in 2005—nine more than the year before—and it poisoned 536 people. Among the 76, SEPA classifies four as major, whereas 41 are "ordinary incidents." The others fall between those extremes.

Striking an optimistic note, SEPA says China's top decisionmakers are concerned about the environment, and they adopted new policies in December to promote sustainable development.

The agency also notes that progress was made last year in improving the cleanliness of China's coastal waters and the environmental management of major cities. And while the water quality of rivers such as the Huai and the Songhua worsened, conditions improved in the Pearl River and the Yangtze.

Widely perceived as well-intentioned, SEPA lacks the means to enforce national environmental standards (C&EN, Sept. 26, 2005, page 21). At the city and county levels, economic priorities and the personal interests of local officials often take precedence over environmental matters.

Discontented citizens are protesting. SEPA notes that disagreements between polluters and local residents were the source of 51,000 disputes recorded last year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical blast kills dozens in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China steps up pollution fight
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Efforts To Clean The Huai Fail Again

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE