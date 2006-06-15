Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Regulating Ammonium Nitrate

Bipartisan legislation would create a tracking system to help keep explosive fertilizer out of the hands of terrorists

by Glenn Hess
June 15, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FERTILIZER INSTITUTE PHOTO
West
Credit: FERTILIZER INSTITUTE PHOTO
West

The House Homeland Security Committee unanimously approved industry-supported legislation on June 14 that would regulate the sale of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, a potentially explosive material that has been used as a bomb component in several terrorist attacks.

The bill (H.R. 3197) would require sellers of ammonium nitrate to register with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Purchasers would be required to provide valid photo identification, as well as personal information, in order to obtain the chemical.

Producers and sellers would maintain records of all sales for at least three years. Sellers would have the right to refuse a sale and would be required to report any unexplained loss or theft of ammonium nitrate.

In an effort to avoid inconsistent state rules, industry leaders have called for a uniform set of federal regulations to govern the production, sale, and distribution of the chemical. U.S. farmers consumed 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer last year.

"We strongly support this effort to create a commonsense system for ensuring that ammonium nitrate remains safe for its intended beneficial purpose as a plant nutrient," says Ford B. West, president of the Fertilizer Institute.

The bill was originally introduced by Reps. Curt Weldon (R-Pa.) and Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) in June 2005. The push to pass the measure now comes several weeks after 17 Canadians were arrested and charged with plotting to attack targets with ammonium nitrate-based bombs.

The suspected terrorists had attempted to acquire three tons of the fertilizer—three times the amount used in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

"Securing the handling and sale of ammonium nitrate is critical to protecting this country from future terror attacks," says Thompson. "However, it is disturbing that once again, Congress has taken the 'lights, camera, action' approach to homeland security, only tackling these serious issues once the whole world is watching."

The legislation directs DHS to establish a process for the periodic inspection and auditing of sales records "for the purpose of monitoring compliance or for the purpose of deterring or preventing the misappropriation or use of ammonium nitrate in an act of terrorism." Violators would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $50,000 per violation.

A companion bill has stalled in the Senate. However, Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) hopes to attach the measure to a chemical plant security bill that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is currently considering.

That legislation (S. 2145) would give DHS broad authority to establish and enforce a tiered, risk-based system of regulation, requiring chemical facilities to complete vulnerability assessments and implement security and emergency response plans.

During debate on the bill yesterday, June 14, the committee defeated a Democrat-led effort to require high risk facilities to use inherently safer technologies in place of toxic chemicals, such as chlorine gas. Chairman Susan M. Collins (R-Maine) said it would not be appropriate for the government "to dictate specific industrial processes."

Senators also rejected an amendment that would have denied states the right to set more stringent security standards for chemical plants than the federal government.

The committee plans to complete action on the bill today.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Targets Security Gap
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fertilizer Blast Ignites Concerns
Industry Wants Security Law Extended

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE