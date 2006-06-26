Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Supreme Court To Hear Greenhouse Gas Case

EPA says it lacks authority under federal law to regulate CO2 emissions from motor vehicles

by Glenn Hess
June 26, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to review an effort by a dozen northeastern and western states, several cities, and environmental groups to force the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate emissions of a greenhouse gas???carbon dioxide???that has been linked to global warming.

The justices said they would hear an appeal of a lower court decision that found EPA is not obligated under the Clean Air Act to regulate CO2 emissions from motor vehicles.

The Bush Administration has argued that CO2 is not an air pollutant and that EPA lawfully exercised its discretion under the federal law to determine "whether the scientific record is sufficiently well-developed to begin the regulatory process."

The states, cities, and environmentalists, however, maintain that Congress gave EPA authority to regulate emissions of CO2 and other air pollutants associated with climate change. "This case goes to the heart of EPA's statutory responsibilities to deal with the most pressing environmental problem of our time," the coalition argued in its appeal.

It contends that the Clean Air Act requires EPA to base its decision on whether to regulate greenhouse gases solely on the likelihood of the threat to public health. The law "says not a word about technological judgments ??? or any other of the myriad factors EPA cited in deciding not to regulate," the coalition says.

In 2003, EPA said it could not regulate emissions from new cars and trucks because of "substantial scientific uncertainty" about the effects of climate change on human health and the environment. The agency also insisted that Congress has not given it authority to regulate greenhouse gases, regardless of what the scientific evidence shows.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the agency's decision last year on a 2-to-1 vote. The high court will consider the case when its next term begins in October.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Supreme Court Asked To Hear Cross-State Air Pollution Case
Court Affirms Regulation Of Greenhouse Gases
Inaction On CO2 Assailed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE