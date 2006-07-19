Advertisement

Policy

Bush Vetoes Stem Cell Bill

Legislation to expand the federal stem cell research policy is rejected

by Susan R. Morrissey
July 19, 2006
As promised, President George W. Bush vetoed a bill on July 19 that would have opened up federally funded research to include more embryonic stem cell lines. The veto comes less than 24 hours after the Senate passed the House-approved bill (H.R. 810).

Bush's veto—the first in his nearly six-year presidency—came as no surprise. Bush has maintained his stance against using federal funds to support "the taking of innocent human life in the hope of finding medical benefits" since he announced the current federal stem cell policy in August 2001.

The House is expected to try to override the veto, although it is unclear if it has the necessary number of votes.

