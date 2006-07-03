Chemical Security Plan Unveiled

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on June 30 released the first nationwide plan to protect chemical plants and other critical U.S. infrastructure from potential terrorist attacks.
DHS said its National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) establishes a comprehensive framework for drawing up more specific plans to protect 17 critical infrastructure and resource sectors, including the chemical manufacturing industry.
Sector-specific security plans that complement NIPP and detail the risk management framework will be released within six months, according to DHS. These plans will address "unique characteristics and risk landscapes."
"NIPP is the path forward on building and enhancing protective measures for the critical infrastructure assets and cyber systems that sustain commerce and communities throughout the U.S.," said DHS Undersecretary for Preparedness George W. Foresman.
"NIPP formalizes and strengthens existing critical infrastructure partnerships and creates the baseline for how the public and private sectors will work together to build a safer, more secure, and resilient America," Foresman said.
Robert B. Stephan, assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at DHS, said at a chemical industry security summit in Baltimore on June 29 that NIPP represents "the first national blueprint to secure this country from terrorist attacks."
Stephan said the infrastructure protection plan was developed with industry cooperation and reflects a partnership between the federal government and the private sector. He also endorsed legislation that is pending in Congress that would give DHS broad enforcement authority for chemical plant site security.
Stephan said a strong federal role is necessary because not all of the estimated 15,000 facilities in the U.S. that manufacture, store, or distribute chemicals have taken adequate steps on their own to respond to the security threat the nation faces.
"With the exception of the Kamikaze pilots of Japan and SS Storm Troopers of Nazi Germany, we have never had to face an enemy for whom life itself does not matter," Stephan noted. "This presents us with a tough situation."
NIPP is available online at www.dhs.gov/nipp.
