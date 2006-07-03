Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Security Plan Unveiled

Federal government issues national infrastructure protection strategy to guard against terrorism

by Glenn Hess
July 3, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on June 30 released the first nationwide plan to protect chemical plants and other critical U.S. infrastructure from potential terrorist attacks.

DHS said its National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) establishes a comprehensive framework for drawing up more specific plans to protect 17 critical infrastructure and resource sectors, including the chemical manufacturing industry.

Sector-specific security plans that complement NIPP and detail the risk management framework will be released within six months, according to DHS. These plans will address "unique characteristics and risk landscapes."

"NIPP is the path forward on building and enhancing protective measures for the critical infrastructure assets and cyber systems that sustain commerce and communities throughout the U.S.," said DHS Undersecretary for Preparedness George W. Foresman.

"NIPP formalizes and strengthens existing critical infrastructure partnerships and creates the baseline for how the public and private sectors will work together to build a safer, more secure, and resilient America," Foresman said.

Robert B. Stephan, assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at DHS, said at a chemical industry security summit in Baltimore on June 29 that NIPP represents "the first national blueprint to secure this country from terrorist attacks."

Stephan said the infrastructure protection plan was developed with industry cooperation and reflects a partnership between the federal government and the private sector. He also endorsed legislation that is pending in Congress that would give DHS broad enforcement authority for chemical plant site security.

Stephan said a strong federal role is necessary because not all of the estimated 15,000 facilities in the U.S. that manufacture, store, or distribute chemicals have taken adequate steps on their own to respond to the security threat the nation faces.

"With the exception of the Kamikaze pilots of Japan and SS Storm Troopers of Nazi Germany, we have never had to face an enemy for whom life itself does not matter," Stephan noted. "This presents us with a tough situation."

NIPP is available online at www.dhs.gov/nipp.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

White House Offers Cybersecurity Plan
White House To Encourage Adoption Of Digital Defenses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Insecurity About Chemical Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE