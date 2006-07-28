Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Is Faulted On Regulation Of Air Toxics

Agency has not met requirements of Clean Air Act, GAO finds

by Cheryl Hogue
July 28, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA has fallen short of regulating hazardous air pollutants as required by the Clean Air Act, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says in a report released on July 26.

Through the Clean Air Act, Congress directed EPA to control emissions of some 190 chemicals designated as hazardous air pollutants, often called air toxics. These substances, which include benzene and asbestos, can cause cancer or other health problems.

GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, finds that the agency's air toxics program primarily has set limits on emissions from large industrial facilities, including chemical manufacturing plants. But EPA lacks data to assess how well these actions have reduced health risks from hazardous air pollutants, GAO says.

Meanwhile, EPA has failed to meet requirements in the Clean Air Act to control air toxics released from vehicles and commercial facilities, such as dry cleaners, GAO says.

The report recommends that EPA set a schedule for meeting statutory mandates for controlling air toxics and determine how much money the agency will need to do so. EPA also should improve its inventory of air toxic emissions and how it measures costs and benefits of air toxics reductions, GAO adds.

"When we passed the Clean Air Act in 1990, we gave EPA clear instructions that it needed to make toxic air pollutants a top priority," says Sen. James M. Jeffords (I-Vt.), one of the lawmakers who requested the GAO report. ???It is a shameful fact that EPA has treated air toxics as a low priority."

Sen. Olympia J. Snowe (R-Maine), another legislator who requested the report, says, ???EPA has recognized the scope of the problem but has abrogated its responsibility of implementing a commensurate strategy to confront the crisis." She adds, "EPA must develop a plan for improving the management of its air toxics program by taking the necessary regulatory actions."

Jeffords, ranking member of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, says Congress needs to get involved. "We need comprehensive oversight of this program and a plan for getting it back on track immediately," he says.

The report (GAO-06-669) is available at www.gao.gov/new.items/d06669.pdf.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA at risk of missing TSCA deadlines, agency watchdog says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Most US states lack sufficient resources to protect public from pollution, report says
More EPA oversight of waste disposal wells recommended

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE