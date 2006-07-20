Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Escher Goes Chemical

Micrometer-scale cuboctahedral structures could find use as building blocks or encapsulating agents

by Ivan Amato
July 20, 2006
[+]Enlarge
CHEM. MATER.
CHEM. MATER.

In his 1948 wood engraving Stars, M. C. Escher celebrated geometric symmetry in a composition of polyhedrons, including a cuboctahedron, in which an octahedron infiltrates a cube. Now chemists from Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, in China, and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, Potsdam, Germany, have made micrometer-scale cuboctahedral structures (Chem. Mater., DOI:10.1021/cm060956u).

Each copper sulfide cuboctahedron consists of four intersecting hexagonal flakes, each about 2 mm across, yielding cuboctahedra with eight tetragonal and six pyramidal cavities (shown). To make the Escherian crystals, the researchers prepared an ethylene glycol solution of Cu(NO3)2 and elemental sulfur, which they autoclaved at 140 °C for a day. After they collected the resulting black solid by centrifugation, scanning electron microscope imagery gave Shu-Hong Yu and his coworkers a most welcome surprise.

"It is appealing that a synthetic technique as simple as the one presented here can produce such beautiful objects that even a skilled craftsman cannot touch on the microscale level," the researchers note. Building blocks for larger structures and encapsulating agents for other materials are among the structures??? potential uses, they suggest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

