Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Committee Passes Chemical Plant Security Bill

High-risk chemical plants would have to implement inherently safer technologies; states could set stricter standards

by Lois R. Ember
July 31, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

On July 28, the House Homeland Security Committee, by voice vote, approved chemical plant security legislation (H.R. 5695) that would require some chemical plants to use safer chemicals and processes and allow states to enact stricter security requirements unless they would "frustrate" the federal law.

A Senate committee bill (S. 2145) approved in June contains no explicit provision requiring chemical facilities to adopt so-called inherently safer technologies (IST). It does, however, track the House bill's language on the issue of federal preemption.

S. 2145's lack of language on the use of safer chemicals or processes and the fast-approaching end to the 109th Congress make problematic the enactment of a chemical plant security law this year.

The House bill divides facilities into tiers based on risk. Facilities in the high-risk category would have to meet more stringent performance-based standards than those in lower tiers. Plants in the high-risk tier would also have to use IST whenever possible.

High-risk facilities would have to assess potential use of IST and submit their assessments to the Department of Homeland Security. A facility would have to implement IST if DHS concludes that it would reduce the consequences of a terrorist attack to humans and the environment, could be "feasibly incorporated," and would not harm the facility's ability to remain competitive.

Facilities that believe they are unable to comply with DHS's decision requiring use of IST would have 60 days to appeal to a newly created panel. The Panel on Methods To Reduce the Consequences of a Terrorist Attack would rule on the facility's appeal and, if appropriate, offer recommendations to the facility to help it implement IST.

If a facility did not implement the panel's recommendations, the DHS secretary would be empowered to force the issue. The House bill also creates a clearinghouse on IST methods to assist facilities.

DHS would chair this new panel, which would be composed of representatives from other federal and state agencies and the chemical industry and private security experts.

In a statement, American Chemistry Council President and CEO Jack N. Gerard faulted the House bill's language on IST and preemption. "Unfortunately, the committee took several steps backwards by adopting language that puts government in a position of mandating changes to our processes and products," he said. "In addition," he said, "we still believe chemical security is a national concern and should be addressed accordingly to avoid a patchwork of inconsistent state requirements."

Taking a different view, Greenpeace spokesman Rick Hind says, "If the IST language in the House bill is enacted into law and properly implemented, it will protect millions of people currently at risk from a terrorist attack on a U.S. chemical plant."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Antiterrorism Bill Advances
Chemical Security
Industry Criticizes Chemical Security Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE