Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Kemira Will Buy Cytec Water Treatment Business

Deal will double Kemira's water unit and add a polymer portfolio

by Michael McCoy
July 17, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Finnish chemicals maker Kemira is acquiring Cytec Industries' business in water treatment chemicals and acrylamide for about $240 million.

Kemira says the new business, which had sales last year of about $335 million, will almost double the size of its water treatment chemicals operation. Cytec, for its part, says the deal allows it to exit a business that no longer fits with its strategic direction.

The sale includes five plants in the U.S., the Netherlands, and England. Four of the plants are expected to transfer to Kemira by the end of September, while a plant in Botlek, the Netherlands, will transfer early next year. Kemira has agreed to offer jobs to the approximately 480 people involved in the business.

Kemira says it is currently the leading global supplier of inorganic coagulants for water treatment. The Cytec business, in contrast, supplies coagulant and flocculant polymers that are based on organic monomers such as such as acrylamide and diallyl dimethyl ammonium chloride.

"The water treatment chemical business is a business of the future," says Mats Jungar, president of Kemira's Kemwater unit. "Increasing environmental awareness and regulations, as well as the need to minimize waste and optimize costs in water treatment processes, are causing demand to increase."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kemira exits oil and gas chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik to sell a German inorganic chemical facility
SNF will add polyacrylamide capacity in the US

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE